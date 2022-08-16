DC Boutique Changes Name As Co-Founder Heads To NTIA

By Andrea Keckley (August 16, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- D.C. boutique Harris Wiltshire & Grannis LLP has rebranded as HWG LLP after a name partner left to take up a senior advisory role at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Scott Blake Harris, who co-founded the law firm in 1998, has been appointed to serve as senior spectrum adviser at the NTIA, the firm said in a statement Monday that also announced the name change. HWG managing partner William Wiltshire told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that the firm has been known colloquially by its initials, so it took the opportunity of Harris' departure to make an official modification. It is...

