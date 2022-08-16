Overstock Wage Dispute Sent To Arbitration

By Caleb Drickey (August 16, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- An arbitration clause governing claims that Overstock.com denied overtime pay to call center workers was only partly unconscionable, a Utah federal judge ruled in shipping a worker's wage claims to an arbitrator. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that a provision compelling worker Taunja Love to bear half the cost of arbitrating Fair Labor Standards Act and Washington state wage claims was unconscionable, but could be severed from the broader, valid agreement. "The court finds that Love signed a clear severability provision," Judge Barlow said. "Thus, the court severs the unconscionable portions. ... However, the remainder of...

