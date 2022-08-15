1st Circ. Partially Resurrects Azurity's Beef With Edge Pharma

By Hailey Konnath (August 15, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday partially revived portions of Azurity Pharmaceuticals' suit against Edge Pharma over its competing hydrochloride vancomycin drug, agreeing with a Massachusetts federal court that some of its claims don't hold up, but not for the same reason. The three-judge panel affirmed in part and vacated in part the district court's ruling throwing out Azurity's claims under the Lanham Act and Massachusetts consumer protection law. Azurity alleged that Edge falsely implied on its website that it wasn't violating section 503(b) of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, which allows drug compounders to market their compounded drugs without U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS