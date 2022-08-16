UK Doctor To Get $7.8M Payout From Lebanese Bank

By Alex Baldwin (August 16, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Lebanon's ongoing financial crisis was no reason for the Bank of Beirut to deny a British doctor's attempts to transfer millions of dollars to his U.K. bank account, a London court has ruled. The Lebanese lender failed to convince the High Court that it was not obligated to make nearly $7.8 million in cash transfers under the account agreement George Bitar signed, Judge Clive Freedman ruled on Monday. He also said that the lender was not exempt from making the transfer due to the Middle Eastern country's foreign currency collapse. Judge Freedman rejected a range of reasons that the lender sought...

