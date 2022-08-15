Justices Urged To Reject Review Of Biogen MS Drug IP Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (August 15, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Mylan said Monday the U.S. Supreme Court should skip reviewing a Federal Circuit decision that affirmed the invalidation of a Biogen patent on the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, saying a lower court found that the patent's method wasn't adequately described. In its opposition filing, Mylan urged the justices to deny Biogen's challenge to a November split circuit panel finding that a West Virginia federal judge rightfully invalidated a patent covering Tecfidera. The split panel had upheld U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley's finding that the patent was invalid for lacking a proper written description. Mylan told the justices Monday that the...

