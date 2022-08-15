Ga. Abortion Law Can Stand During Legal Fight, Judge Says

By Kelcey Caulder (August 15, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge on Monday ruled that the state can enforce a state law banning most abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy while litigation challenging it makes its way through the courts. Abortion rights groups and medical providers had asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney during a hearing last week to grant a temporary restraining order that would block what they say are constitutionally impermissible provisions included in the recently enacted law. But Judge McBurney said state law doesn't allow him to block enforcement of a law until he has ruled that it is...

