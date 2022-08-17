Shareholder Status Will Shape Impact Of Stock Buyback Tax

By David van den Berg (August 17, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A 1% excise tax on stock buybacks in the Democrats' tax, climate and health care legislation will make repurchases costlier and reduce their preferential tax treatment, but whether it actually reduces those transactions will partly depend on a company's shareholders. Current law offers preferential tax treatment for share buybacks relative to dividends. While that gap in tax treatment will narrow somewhat when the new 1% tax takes effect in 2023, it won't disappear, and the tax status of shareholders will play a role in how companies respond, observers told Law360. The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into...

