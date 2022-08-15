Boy Scouts Nix $250M Mormon Church Deal From Ch. 11 Plan

By Dorothy Atkins (August 15, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday to amend its proposed $2.7 billion abuse claim settlement trust proposal to scrap a $250 million settlement with the Mormon Church, which the judge took issue with for potentially including abuse claims unrelated to Scouting. In a motion to amend, the nonprofit proposed to ditch the $250 million deal, and recategorize the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints under the plan to be treated as a "participating chartered organization," which is a category of organizations that didn't opt out of the Chapter 11 plan and also didn't settle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS