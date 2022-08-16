Church Says Oakland Denied Permits Because Of Cannabis

By Mike Curley (August 16, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- An Oakland branch of the Church of Ambrosia, whose members believe they become closer to God through the use of cannabis and mushrooms, is suing the city, alleging that it discriminated against the church by denying a land-use permit. In the complaint, filed Friday, the Zide Door Church of Entheogenic Plants also alleged that an Oakland Police Department officer secured a search warrant and violated the church's constitutional rights by executing a search and seizure on the site under false pretenses. According to the complaint, the Church of Ambrosia is a "shamanistic" religion, which uses cannabis and psilocybin in its services...

