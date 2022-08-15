5th Circ. Knocks Fracking Suit Transfer, But Affirms Toss

By Lauren Berg (August 15, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday said it doesn't agree with the Federal Circuit's decision to transfer a Texas federal court case over fracking technology, but nevertheless affirmed the lower court's dismissal and ruled that the claims either lack a connection to an antitrust injury or come too late. The three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed a summary judgment order dismissing the Walker Process monopolization action Ronald Chandler and his company Chandler Manufacturing LLC brought against Phoenix Services LLC, but noted that it didn't think the Federal Circuit should have sent over the case, according to the 14-page opinion. A Walker Process action...

