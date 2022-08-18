Jackson Lands Another Lincoln Financial Atty For Legal Team

By Clarice Silber (August 18, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Jackson Financial Inc. has brought on a former Lincoln Financial Group top attorney to become a senior vice president of corporate law and its corporate secretary. Jackson Financial said on Monday that Andrea Goodrich will report to the company's executive vice president and general counsel, Carrie Chelko. Goodrich will lead a legal team responsible for board operations, corporate law, contracts, disclosure and reporting, governance, mergers and acquisitions, and other areas. Goodrich told Law360 Pulse in an email that she "will be a key resource and counselor to senior management and the board of directors on board processes and governance matters."...

