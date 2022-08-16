PayPal Gets Albright To Ax Management Tech Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has tossed a patent suit against online payment platform PayPal over digital rights management technology, ruling that the patent owner failed to detail how PayPal mimicked the claimed system. The Western District of Texas judge's Monday order dismisses Grecia Estate Holdings LLC's patent suit against PayPal Inc. over digital rights management technology that can manage a user's access rights to digital media, holding that Grecia didn't plead a cognizable theory of direct infringement. Judge Albright determined that Grecia hadn't shown how PayPal's web service — which enables customers to make and receive digital payments — performed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS