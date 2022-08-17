SEC Asked To Ease Up On 'Costly' ESG Plan For Funds

By Al Barbarino (August 17, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Financial industry groups claim the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's May proposal to increase the environmental, social and governance-related disclosures of investment funds and advisers is overly burdensome and are calling on the agency to scale back the requirements. As the comment deadline for the proposal drew to a close Tuesday, groups including the Investment Adviser Association and the Managed Funds Association argued the plan is overly prescriptive, is too costly for firms, would flood investors with confusing information, and could ultimately render the term ESG "meaningless." "We have concerns about its broad scope, which we believe could obscure rather than clarify salient...

