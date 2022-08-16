Eton Infringes Preterm Infant Drug Patents, Del. Judge Rules

By Jasmin Jackson (August 16, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled Eton Pharmaceuticals' planned generic version of infant supplement Elcys infringes three patents asserted in a suit lodged by rival Exela, determining that the disputed formulation meets the claimed limitations. Following a three-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said in an opinion unsealed Thursday that the generic drug planned by Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. — which would help premature infants and liver disease patients meet their nutritional requirements — violates seven claims in three drug patents asserted by Elcys maker Exela Pharma Sciences LLC. In addition, Judge Noreika said Eton failed to prove that the...

