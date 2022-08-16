Software Biz Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive License Breach Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (August 16, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A software developer pressed the Federal Circuit to revive allegations the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stole its proprietary data in violation of a license agreement, rebuking a contract board's ruling that it lacked the authority to review the license. Avue Technologies Corp. said Monday the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals had incorrectly considered the end-user license agreement for the Avue Digital Services software in isolation to rule that it didn't qualify as a standalone procurement within the board's jurisdiction. But Avue said the CBCA shouldn't have separated the license from the federal procurement through which it was obtained. Because that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS