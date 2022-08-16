Slaughter Leads Reebok Owner's £211M Ted Baker Takeover

By Tom Fish (August 16, 2022, 2:37 PM BST) -- U.K. fashion retailer Ted Baker said Tuesday that it has agreed to a £211 million ($254 million) takeover by the Authentic Brands Group, in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Ted Baker has recommended to its shareholders that they approve the final £211 million ($254 million) takeover offer by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Brooks Brothers and Reebok. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Ted Baker PLC said it has recommended to its shareholders that they approve the final cash offer by U.S.-based ABG, which is represented by Slaughter and May. ABG's 110-pence-a-share offer represents an 18% premium on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS