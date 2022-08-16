Yacht Execs Win 2nd Shot To Challenge Firings

By Ronan Barnard (August 16, 2022, 7:30 PM BST) -- Two former executives of a luxury yacht business won a retrial of their claims that they were unfairly dismissed because the judge hearing the case didn't adequately explain why the pair would have ultimately been fired for misconduct. The Employment Appeal Tribunal concluded in a decision published Monday that David Tydeman, former chief executive officer, and Simon Haynes, former group finance director, should get another shot at getting compensation over their firings. The appeals judge ruled in the June 8 decision that a lower tribunal's ruling was "perverse" as it had not given sufficient reasons for its findings, although the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS