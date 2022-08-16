Insurers Claim Calif. Franchisee's Virus Suit Can't Stay In Pa.

By Matthew Santoni (August 16, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A restaurant franchise company's lawsuit seeking insurance coverage for pandemic losses doesn't belong in a Pennsylvania state court because neither the company nor the insurers have enough contact with the Keystone State to grant its courts personal jurisdiction, attorneys for the insurers argued Tuesday. Flynn Restaurant Group, a California-based company that franchises more than 1,200 Applebee's, Arby's, Panera Bread and Taco Bell restaurants around the United States, did not actually own any of the 60 restaurants in Pennsylvania or 30 restaurants in Allegheny County that were cited as its reason for filing the lawsuit in the Pittsburgh-based court, and a clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS