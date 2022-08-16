Judge Strikes DOJ Memo Over Footnotes In Wynn FARA Case

By Elaine Briseño (August 16, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge overseeing the U.S. Department of Justice's civil suit against former casino and hotel mogul Steve Wynn, who is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent, on Tuesday struck a government memorandum that disputed Wynn's motion to dismiss, determining it had "excessive footnotes." U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg ordered the plaintiffs to refile a memorandum that is compliant, with no more than 10 footnotes and 500 aggregate lines of text, by Aug. 17. The DOJ's memo, filed Monday, featured 15 footnotes, some with as many as 20 additional lines of text. In Tuesday's order, Judge...

