Corporate Insolvencies Rise Amid Challenging Landscape

By Joel Poultney (August 16, 2022, 6:05 PM BST) -- Company insolvencies were 67% higher in July compared to the same month in 2021, according to government statistics released Tuesday painting a difficult landscape for businesses. England and Wales saw 1,827 businesses register for insolvency in July, compared with 1,096 for the same month a year previous, according to statistics published by the Insolvency Service, the government agency that oversees liquidations and restructuring. The number was also 27% higher than pre-pandemic levels in July 2019, which saw 1,440 businesses register. Jeremy Whiteson, restructuring and insolvency partner at Fladgate LLP, said the 7.5% increase on corporate insolvencies registered between June and July...

