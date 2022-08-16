Former Acting US Attorney Joins Wilson Sonsini in LA

By James Mills (August 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has hired a former acting U.S. attorney as a partner in its Los Angeles office to continue the growth of its litigation department, the firm said Tuesday. Christopher Chiou, who spent three years as a federal prosecutor, including as the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, has joined the Wilson Sonsini trial and commercial litigation practice. As a prosecutor, he primarily handled financial litigation, white collar crime, cybercrime and public corruption cases, the firm said. Chiou was one of the attorneys who handled a case where a man attempted to install ransomware on...

