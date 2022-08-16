Del. Chancery Opens Door To Rethinking Litigation Demands

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 16, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Two stockholders who chose opposing legal paths to challenge the same alleged corporate wrongdoing posed a dilemma for Delaware Chancery Court's top judge recently when they both took credit for a $6.7 million settlement, raising her concerns over the "policy implications" of awarding fees for a litigation demand. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick's decision to award $75,000 in attorney fees to a stockholder whose litigation demand came on the heels of another's more labor-intensive derivative complaint made her wary that she might "incentivize counsel to game the system." She nevertheless peeled away five figures from a $850,000 total fee award for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS