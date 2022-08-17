Philly, Pa. Bars Clarify How Attys Can Handle Advance Fees

By James Boyle (August 17, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania attorneys can deposit advance fees into their operating accounts as long as the client clearly consents, according to a new ethics opinion jointly released by the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Bar associations. The PBA's Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility Committee issued the opinion with the Philadelphia Bar's Professional Guidance Committee on Tuesday. The opinion was issued as a clarification to a PBA ethics opinion from 1995, which said nonrefundable retainers from a new client were permissible, but it must be accompanied by a clear written agreement or deposited into a client escrow account. According to Sarah Sweeney, co-chair of the Philadelphia...

