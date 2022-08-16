PTAB Trims Fitbit Calorie-Tracking Patent In Philips IP Feud

By Britain Eakin (August 16, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated eight claims in a Fitbit patent that covers tracking calorie burn, but said 12 other claims weren't shown to be invalid by Philips North America LLC, which challenged the patent after it was accused of infringing it. In a decision handed down Monday, the board said eight claims were anticipated by two earlier patent applications called Kroll and Damen, but it rejected Philips' invalidity arguments as to the other 12 claims, which were based on different prior art. The rejected invalidity arguments consisted of two obviousness grounds and an additional anticipation ground that...

