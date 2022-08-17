Holland & Knight Lands 2 Data Security Pros From Reed Smith

By Lynn LaRowe (August 17, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has toughened its cybersecurity and data privacy team in Houston with two new partners who came on board from Reed Smith LLP. Bart Huffman and Wendell Bartnick are the newest additions to Holland & Knight's data strategy, security and privacy group, the firm announced Tuesday. Huffman was a partner at Reed Smith in Houston for more than six years while Bartnick left that office as partner after more than five years, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Huffman has a systems engineering and intellectual property background with deep experience in privacy and cybersecurity matters and sophisticated technology transactions,...

