DOJ Can Shield Michael Cohen Probe Docs, 2nd Circ. Affirms

By Elliot Weld (August 16, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday agreed with a district judge's decision that documents related to FBI interviews with Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen are attorney work product, and thus are exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests. A three-judge panel rejected an appeal by American Oversight, which describes itself as "a nonpartisan oversight watchdog that uses public records requests and litigation to uncover the facts and hold government accountable," challenging a summary judgment ruling in favor of the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, speaks outside Federal Court in New York...

