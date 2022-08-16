Commerce Ordered To Revisit Brazilian Paper Production Cost

By Rae Ann Varona (August 16, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday told the U.S. Department of Commerce to revisit its calculation of a Brazilian paper manufacturer's cost of production, saying the agency failed to back up why it included derivative expenses. Suzano SA sued the government on grounds that Commerce ignored evidence that, according to the company, demonstrated that certain expenses were investment-related and thus should have been excluded from the production cost calculations, which are used in setting anti-dumping duties. In siding with Suzano, CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann emphasized in his opinion that Commerce was obligated to take into account whatever was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS