Sugar Co. Says Changing, Hand-Washing Noncompensable

By Caleb Drickey (August 16, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A sugar refiner urged an Ohio federal judge to toss claims that it illegally denied pay for the time workers spent changing into their uniforms and sanitizing themselves, arguing that changing clothes and washing hands could either be done at home or for next to no time at work. In its Monday bid to dismiss the Ohio Minimum Fair Wage Standards Act claims, American Sugar Refining Inc. argued that changing time was not compensable because workers were not required to don and doff uniforms in the workplace and because those actions were too quick and easy to deserve pay. "Plaintiff cannot state...

