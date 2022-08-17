Surescript's EpiPen Citation 'Nothing New,' FTC Says

By Bryan Koenig (August 17, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission assailed Surescripts for telling a D.C. federal judge that a Tenth Circuit decision sparing Mylan from antitrust allegations over the EpiPen bolsters Surescripts' bid to escape claims it uses exclusive contract terms to maintain a monopoly in e-prescriptions. The agency argued Monday that Surescripts' citation is just a rehash of old arguments against monopolization claims. As the FTC and Surescripts battle over competing quick-win bids, the agency said that in Surescripts' Aug. 10 notice of supplemental authority, the company "merely rehashes arguments previously raised in its summary judgment motion." "Surescripts' notice thus presents nothing new and provides no support to Surescripts'...

