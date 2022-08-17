Cygnus Capital Sues Washington Prime Group and SVP In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (August 17, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Minority investors in mall and open-air retail landlord Washington Prime Group LLC have sued the $4 billion-plus venture, its principals and controlling private equity Strategic Value Partners LP in Delaware's Chancery Court, citing disclosure and fiduciary failures before a minority squeeze-out in June. The suit, led by interests of Cygnus Opportunity Fund LLC as well as individual investors, remained under seal on Wednesday but cited sections of the Delaware Code focused on interpretation and enforcement of limited liability company agreements and Court of Chancery jurisdiction to hear equity-related matters and causes. Although the complaint had yet to be filed in public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS