Ex-Ohio Lawyer Cops To Taking $882K From Dementia Patient

By Eric Heisig (August 16, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A former eastern Ohio lawyer and local elected official has pled guilty to one count of mail fraud after authorities accused him of stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia. A grand jury in September 2021 had indicted Mark Alan Thomas, 62, on four mail fraud counts, though he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in May and formally admitted to the one charge during a hearing Monday. Thomas has agreed to pay back the stolen money. Prosecutors had claimed Thomas defrauded a widow with the initials "A.L." when he had power of attorney from January 2012, when she was 85 years old,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS