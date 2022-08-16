SEC's New Hedge Fund Proposal Leaves Some Wary Of Hacks

By Jessica Corso (August 16, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund advisers are likely to express concern about the safety of sensitive business information being requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under an enhanced disclosure rule proposed last week, particularly after the hack of an agency database in recent years, legal experts told Law360. In conjunction with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the SEC released a proposal on Aug. 10 that will require private fund advisers, including those advising hedge funds with assets over $500 million, to disclose more information than they already are on a form created under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2011. The agencies said the...

