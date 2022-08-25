Latest Cum-Ex Fine Signals Increased FCA Scrutiny

By Nicola Sharp (August 25, 2022, 4:34 PM BST) -- The fact that the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has issued its largest penalty linked to cum-ex is certainly news. But the size of the fine is not the case's only point of note. There is little doubt that the FCA fining the London-based brokerage The TJM Partnership Ltd. £2 million ($2.4 million) in July for compliance failings linked to suspected cum-ex trading is significant. Cum-ex trading was a controversial share selling practice that was uncovered in 2012 that saw numerous tax credits claimed on share dividends that were paid and taxed only once. It is only now, after the practice has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS