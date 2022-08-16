Judge Tosses Media Storage IP Case For Good

By Adam Lidgett (August 16, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has now thrown out a suit claiming that podcast-recording startup Riverside.fm infringed a rival's media storage patent, finding that the suit "has again come up short." Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Monday dismissed with prejudice video creation company OpenReel's suit alleging infringement of U.S. Patent No. 10,560,500. Judge Andrews earlier this year tossed the suit initially, but allowed OpenReel to amend it, according to court documents. But "OpenReel has again come up short," according to the judge, who added that there wasn't any "inventive concept" that could warrant...

