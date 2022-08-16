DC Circ. Affirms Judiciary Workers' Right To Political Activity

By Jack Rodgers (August 16, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judiciary policy forbidding employees from championing political candidates and parties outside of work and organizing to support their campaigns violates the First Amendment, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the restrictions on supporting political candidates instituted in 2018 by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which performs policy-related and administrative work for the federal judiciary, were unconstitutional. The office has not shown that political activities by the plaintiffs, Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith, posed a threat to its operations serious enough to justify banning their off-duty speech, the majority opinion said. Guffey currently works...

