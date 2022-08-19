Pandemic Rent Ruling Is A Blow To Commercial Tenants

By Gurpreet Sanghera (August 19, 2022, 4:09 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal recently upheld the 2021 decision of the High Court of England and Wales in London Trocadero (2015) LLP v. Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd.,[1] where the landlord was granted summary judgment in relation to its claim for rent arrears accrued during the pandemic. The Trocadero was one of several cases where tenants sought to test various legal arguments to avoid liability for rent during periods where the tenant's business had been ordered to close as part of the government's COVID-19 public health order. The appeal in this case was heard to determine whether tenants who operated cinemas at the...

