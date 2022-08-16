Fed Circ. Urged To Toss Pot Co.'s CBD Patent Appeal

By Sam Reisman (August 16, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- British pharmaceutical firm GW Pharmaceuticals told the Federal Circuit on Monday that a district judge was correct to toss claims brought by cannabis giant Canopy Growth, accusing the company of allegedly cribbing a process to make its flagship CBD drug Epidiolex. In a reply brief filed on Monday, the U.K.-based company said that a Texas federal judge was right when he ruled in March that Canopy couldn't prevail on its infringement claims against GW. The appeal hinges on the lower court's definition of a certain phrase relating to the chemical extraction process involved in turning the cannabis plant into Epidiolex, a seizure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS