DC Circ. Orders SEC To Review FINRA Bond Reporting Plan

By Katryna Perera (August 16, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been ordered to take another look at a bond reporting system it approved the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to run after the D.C. Circuit found Tuesday that the regulator did not adequately respond to concerns raised by Bloomberg LP. Bloomberg petitioned the D.C. Circuit in March 2021 to review the SEC's decision to approve new reporting requirements proposed by FINRA to create a centralized, uniform data system for new bonds. In an opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Robert L. Wilkins, the three-judge panel remanded the SEC's decision, saying the commission's approval of FINRA's proposal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS