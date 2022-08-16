Utah Tribe Convinces TTAB To Nix Mortgage Co. Trademark

By Caleb Symons (August 16, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has repealed an existing trademark for the mortgage financier Chenoa Fund, finding that a group within the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah clearly owns the business and that a Wyoming-based company running its day-to-day operations may not hold the trademark. The TTAB said in its ruling on Monday that a 2013 contract between the operations manager — TMRR LCC — and the tribe's CBC Mortgage Agency makes "crystal clear" that the Native entity has ultimate control of Chenoa Fund and the services offered under that brand. The decision by a three-person TTAB panel strips TMRR...

