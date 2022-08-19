Debt Collector Asks Fla. Judge To Nix Collection Letter Suit

By Hayley Fowler (August 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Debt collection agency I.C. System Inc. has asked a federal judge in Florida to throw out a proposed class action alleging it sent misleading debt collection letters with vague settlement offers, saying the consumer who filed suit hasn't shown how she was harmed. I.C. System argued in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that plaintiff Chaquita Johnson never acted on the alleged misleading statements or attempted to pay anything in response to a debt collection letter she received in June 2021, opting instead to contact her attorney. Without a concrete injury, the agency said, Johnson lacks standing under Article III of the...

