Shoosmiths Launches New Employee Bonus Scheme

By Ashish Sareen (August 16, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- U.K. law firm Shoosmiths LLP launched its first formal employee bonus scheme Tuesday as part of a refreshed strategy to reward staff for helping the firm meet its strategic goals. The firm said it will look to pay staff 5% of their basic salary under the new bonus system, and that amount could increase to 7% depending on the firm's collective performance. Shoosmiths said it will look at a range of financial and non-financial metrics when determining bonus payments, including whether the firm's profit targets are met, goals associated with client feedback and the extent to which the firm is meeting...

