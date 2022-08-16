NC Court Tosses Suit Over Patient's Appendectomy Injuries

By Jonathan Capriel (August 16, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appellate panel on Tuesday tossed a suit accusing a surgeon and a hospital of botching a 13-year-old's appendectomy, deciding that under state law children over the age of 7 do not get an extension of the statute of limitation for medical malpractice cases. In a 25-page published but split opinion, the panel said Freedom Morris was required to file his suit within the three-year window and is not afforded additional time under North Carolina rules of civil procedure. The order also rejected the notion that such a law that would give more time to a very young minor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS