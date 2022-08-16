Jury Rejects HPE Age Bias Suit That 6th Circ. Had Revived

By Elliot Weld (August 16, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury has rejected claims by a former Hewlett-Packard executive that the company fired him due to his age or in retaliation for his complaints of age discrimination, tossing a case that the Sixth Circuit had previously revived. In addition to winning the suit, Hewlett-Packard will recover costs from plaintiff Robert Sloat, according to the judgment entered on Monday memorializing Friday's verdict. The verdict came after the Sixth Circuit in November reversed the lower court's ruling in favor of the company, saying a jury could decide Sloat's claims of mistreatment by former supervisor Steven Hagler. "The jury got it right...

