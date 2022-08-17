7th Circ. Upholds Teacher's Win In FMLA Suit

By Caleb Drickey (August 17, 2022, 12:07 AM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a pair of lower courts' decisions to declare that a Wisconsin governmental entity violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by de facto demoting a concussed teacher, and to grant her attorney fees for her bench trial victory. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the lower court was within its authority to issue a damages-free declaration that the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 violated the FMLA by taking away teacher Sarah Simon's work responsibilities after she returned from medical leave. The panel further held that the law mandated the payment of attorney...

