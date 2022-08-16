Warburg Pincus-Owned Lender Fleeced Borrowers, States Say

By Al Barbarino (August 16, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Five U.S. states and the District of Columbia sued a Warburg Pincus-backed lender Tuesday on claims that the firm charged consumers for hidden add-on policies that they didn't agree to buy, adding that the private equity giant's "high-growth demands" led to the alleged predatory tactics. Mariner Finance LLC added expensive insurance policies onto loans without borrowers' permission and often "despite the consumer's explicit rejection of the add-ons" as part of a nationwide loan fraud scheme, according to the complaint filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "Mariner Finance padded its bottom line by deceiving hard-working Pennsylvanians," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said...

