Princeton University Hit With Bias Suit Over COVID Policies

By Bill Wichert (August 16, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Princeton University was hit Tuesday with a religious discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey federal court from a onetime budget analyst at the Ivy League school over claims it fired her in retaliation for objecting to policies aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Kate McKinley said the institution improperly denied her request for a religious exemption to the policies — which included asymptomatic testing, masking and contact tracing — and ultimately terminated her after she filed a related discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The five-count complaint includes claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of...

