IRS Cleared To Seek Info On Crypto Platform sFOX's Users

By Elise Hansen (August 16, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service can seek information from cryptocurrency platform sFOX about its users' tax compliance, after showing it's likely that some of the platform's account holders are avoiding their tax liabilities, a California federal judge has found. The IRS can serve a "John Doe" summons to Ox Labs Inc., which does business as sFOX, to get information about some of its high-value users, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said Monday. The summons doesn't identify specific individuals by name as targets of the probe; instead, it seeks information about any individuals who meet specified criteria. In this case, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS