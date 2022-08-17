5 Top NFT Questions Attys Want IP Agencies To Explore

By Tiffany Hu (August 16, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Copyright Office's decision to study the impact of intellectual property rights on non-fungible tokens is a welcome move, with attorneys telling Law360 there are key questions they want answers to, including what the definitions of basic terms are and how clients' assets can best be protected. In July, the agencies said they were launching a joint study on NFTs — which are unique digital assets that are stored on a blockchain and represent ownership of an item — following a request from lawmakers saying it was "imperative" to understand their effect on IP...

