Teamsters Local Tapped To Boost Cannabis Organizing In Ill.

By Collin Krabbe (August 17, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Teamsters union on Tuesday named a Chicago-area local for the organization of Illinois cannabis workers, calling the agreement a "huge step forward" in the union's efforts to organize the sector. The agreement between the union and Teamsters Joint Council 25 will give Teamsters Local 777 exclusive jurisdiction for organizing cannabis workers in Illinois, the union said in a statement. The local represents laborers and school bus drivers. "This initiative is a critical step towards ensuring that Illinois has responsible employers in both recreational and medical cannabis," Terry Hancock, president of Joint Council 25, said in a statement. "Granting exclusive jurisdiction...

