Detention Officers Ask Full 5th Circ. To Ditch Title VII Rule

By Patrick Hoff (August 17, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Several Dallas County female detention officers urged the full Fifth Circuit to review their case challenging a policy that allows only male employees to have full weekends off, saying the court should take up a panel's suggestion to reconsider decades-old precedent. In a Tuesday petition for en banc rehearing, the female officers said the 27-year-old rule flies in the face of how Congress wrote Title VII and makes it tougher to bring Title VII discrimination suits. In early August, a three-judge panel upheld Dallas County's quick win over the sex bias suit, but said the case is an "ideal vehicle" to reexamine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS